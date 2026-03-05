HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,941 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

