Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

