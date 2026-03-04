Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $11.27. Valneva shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 4,671 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Valneva Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valneva by 125.0% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.
Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.
