Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.36, but opened at $195.91. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $205.74, with a volume of 7,909,803 shares changing hands.
Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: President Trump met with CEO Brian Armstrong and publicly backed Coinbase’s position in a fight over stablecoin legislation — a potential political tailwind for the bill Coinbase favors. Trump sides with crypto firms in trillion-dollar battle with banks over stablecoin yield
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the White House/Trump meeting and public support for Coinbase, reinforcing the policy narrative that likely helped sentiment around COIN. Coinbase CEO Wins Trump’s Support in Crypto Bill Battle
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest added roughly $4.1M of Coinbase shares across ARK ETFs — an institutional buyer signal that can support price in volatile markets. Cathie Wood’s Ark loads up on Coinbase, Robinhood as stocks slide on Iran conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Crypto prices (notably Bitcoin) have stabilized and helped lift crypto-linked equities in premarket trading, a direct driver of higher expected transaction volumes and revenue for exchanges like Coinbase. Crypto Stocks Strategy, Coinbase, and Circle Jump in Premarket Trading Wednesday
- Positive Sentiment: Technical integrations such as Chainlink-enabled transfers of Coinbase’s cbBTC into Monad could expand Bitcoin-backed liquidity in DeFi — a structural benefit for Coinbase’s token ecosystem. Monad’s cbBTC bridge may add $5B in Bitcoin-backed liquidity
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary and investor events (Morgan Stanley conference transcript; CEO saying the business is strong) provide color but no new financials—useful for guidance but not an immediate earnings surprise. Coinbase Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference — Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports on Bermuda/onchain pilots and product pivots are longer‑term growth signals rather than immediate revenue drivers. Why Bermuda is testing a fully onchain economy
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in some feeds looks inconsistent/erroneous (zero/NaN values) — treat those reads cautiously when judging positioning.
- Negative Sentiment: The U.K. House of Lords pressed Coinbase on whether stablecoins could drain bank deposits and threaten financial stability—heightened regulatory scrutiny could lead to stricter rules or constraints on product offerings. UK House of Lords press Coinbase exec on stablecoins, KYC and bank run fears
- Negative Sentiment: Bank executives (e.g., Jamie Dimon) argue firms paying stablecoin yields should be regulated like banks — that stance supports potential regulatory or legislative pushback that could limit Coinbase’s stablecoin yield products. Jamie Dimon Fires Back At Coinbase: ‘If You Want To Be A Bank, Be A Bank’
- Negative Sentiment: Product execution risk: CEO acknowledged the Base App SocialFi push fell short, which signals some initiatives require refocus and could delay user-growth catalysts. Coinbase CEO Says Base App SocialFi Push Fell Short
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $268.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.
Coinbase Global Trading Up 14.8%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.99.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global
In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total value of $10,954,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $1,130,497.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,775 shares of company stock worth $95,046,092. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,970,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,374,080,000 after acquiring an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $963,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $574,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,388 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
