Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.36, but opened at $195.91. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $205.74, with a volume of 7,909,803 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $268.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 14.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total value of $10,954,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $1,130,497.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,775 shares of company stock worth $95,046,092. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,970,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,374,080,000 after acquiring an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $963,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $574,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,388 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

