Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,455 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,843,000 after purchasing an additional 154,664 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 2.3%

AMGN stock opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

