InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2026

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZFGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 42.31%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.93. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on IIPZF

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of multi-family residential properties. Its portfolio consists predominantly of mid-rise apartment buildings and townhouse complexes, and the trust emphasizes value-added opportunities by implementing targeted capital upgrades and operational enhancements. InterRent’s in-house property management services cover leasing, maintenance and tenant relations, driving occupancy and rental income growth across its assets.

Headquartered in Ottawa, InterRent REIT maintains a diversified portfolio across key urban and suburban markets in Ontario and Quebec, including Ottawa–Gatineau, Kingston, London and the Outaouais region.

See Also

Earnings History for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.