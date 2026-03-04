InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Announces Earnings Results

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 42.31%.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.93. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of multi-family residential properties. Its portfolio consists predominantly of mid-rise apartment buildings and townhouse complexes, and the trust emphasizes value-added opportunities by implementing targeted capital upgrades and operational enhancements. InterRent’s in-house property management services cover leasing, maintenance and tenant relations, driving occupancy and rental income growth across its assets.

Headquartered in Ottawa, InterRent REIT maintains a diversified portfolio across key urban and suburban markets in Ontario and Quebec, including Ottawa–Gatineau, Kingston, London and the Outaouais region.

