Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 85.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 1,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $128.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

