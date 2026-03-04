JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 11.15% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLOF opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility. GLOF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

