JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.61 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Warrior Met Coal worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,543,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

