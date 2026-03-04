JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTGX stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 282.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 34,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $2,840,446.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 580,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,880,052.40. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $1,083,905.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,758.30. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

