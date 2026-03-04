Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 67,628 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,433 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Key Newmont News

Citigroup upgraded NEM to a "buy" and lifted its price target from $118 to $150, signaling meaningful upside expectations based on the company's outlook and leverage to gold.

MarketBeat highlights Newmont's strong Q4 beat, record free cash flow, higher dividend and operational strength — factors that support longer-term upside if gold demand persists.

Unusual options activity: heavy call buying (67,628 calls) suggests some traders are positioning for upside or hedging bullish exposure following the recent run.

Zacks published a momentum-focused piece on NEM, which may attract technical/quant-driven flows but doesn't change fundamentals.

Value/valuation debate: coverage (Yahoo/MSN) asks whether the stock is expensive after a >200% one‑year rally, keeping valuation risk top of mind for new buyers.

Broad sector pullback: gold's sharp retreat prompted profit-taking across miners and is the main immediate driver of the stock decline, amplified by recent strong outperformance versus bullion.

TD Securities trimmed its price target to $118 and set a "hold" rating, reducing near-term upside expectations and likely adding selling pressure.

Market headlines and analyst note coverage (e.g., The Motley Fool) flagged the same drivers of today's fall — bullion pullback and short‑term profit-taking — which can intensify intraday selling.

Newmont Stock Down 8.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $919,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Newmont by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Newmont by 4,090.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after buying an additional 4,532,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

