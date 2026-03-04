Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,954 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,431.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,383 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,524,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $259.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.