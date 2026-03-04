Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $135.66 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $135,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $379.68 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The company has a market cap of $427.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.79 and a 200-day moving average of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.