Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. $WEX

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 289.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in WEX by 162.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in WEX by 56.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.27.

Shares of WEX opened at $163.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $180.71.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $74,791.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,789.40. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $486,412.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,118.98. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,154 shares of company stock worth $1,256,518 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

