Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,102 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 480,894 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 76,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,551,480.80. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,669. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

