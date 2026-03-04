SEI Investments Company $SEIC Position Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 519.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 33.7% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.97 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,224,247.04. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $326,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 921 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.54. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

