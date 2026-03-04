184,257 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Acquired by Varenne Capital Partners

Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 184,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,000. Universal Health Services makes up about 7.2% of Varenne Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $246.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $253.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

