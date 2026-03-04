Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338,827 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 4.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $46,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 259,703 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,043 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

WMT stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.