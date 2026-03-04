Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases 9,799 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 955,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 386,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 446,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.