Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases 9,799 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 955,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 386,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 446,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of BSV opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.
