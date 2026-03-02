Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 85,748 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,748 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $342,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $341.55 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $358.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.81.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.29.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

