FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,324 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 29th total of 33,170 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8,924.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 26.9% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780. The firm has a market cap of $327.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

About FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from emerging market countries. The index underweights large-cap and growth stocks in favor of small-cap and value stocks. TLTE was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.