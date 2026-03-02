Adtalem Global Education’s (CVSA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CVSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of CVSA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.47. 333,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: CVSA) is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

