Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $484,800.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director James Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,328. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.5%

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.89. 1,280,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,899. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $108.08. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4,991.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $51,082,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $102,185,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.