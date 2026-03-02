Short Interest in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Drops By 28.1%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,029 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 29th total of 23,697 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period.

Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,602. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

