ATB Cormark Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Docebo from C$37.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.
Docebo Price Performance
Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter. Docebo had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of C$82.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Docebo will post 1.6842684 EPS for the current year.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.
