Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV) Short Interest Update

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,455 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 29th total of 13,602 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

AVMV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $440.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 696,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,005,000 after purchasing an additional 195,276 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (AVMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMV was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

