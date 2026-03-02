Short Interest in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY) Rises By 31.3%

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 256,191 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 29th total of 195,048 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Westend Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.2%

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.80. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a yield of 5,021.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.