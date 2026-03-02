Short Interest in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF) Rises By 35.2%

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,650 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 29th total of 2,699 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.62% of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BCDF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7633 per share. This represents a yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (BCDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to broadly invest in blockchain development companies of any market capitalization from around the world. BCDF was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

