Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 322.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $5.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 11.0%

TMCI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,346. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $9.56.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.76 million. Research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 328.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 847,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

The Lapiplasty System has received clearance from the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.