iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,339 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 29th total of 22,857 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financially in Tune LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,210,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 305,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning Fort Collins LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.90. 88,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -250.85 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $143.18.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

