Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 22,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 12,150 call options.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,578,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,185,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,322,105.80. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 6,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $115,224.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 995,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,236.92. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 921,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,822,952 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

