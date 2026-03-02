Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Excelerate Energy (EE)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by Dnb Carnegie from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/6/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Excelerate Energy was given a new $50.00 price target by Northland Securities.

1/20/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2026 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/5/2026 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “strong-buy”. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

