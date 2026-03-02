Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Excelerate Energy (EE)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/2/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2026 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/27/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by Dnb Carnegie from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/6/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Excelerate Energy was given a new $50.00 price target by Northland Securities.
- 1/20/2026 – Excelerate Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2026 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/5/2026 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “strong-buy”. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2026 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.
Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.
