Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Centrus Energy (LEU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2026 – Centrus Energy had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Centrus Energy was given a new $285.00 price target by Northland Securities.

2/12/2026 – Centrus Energy was given a new $246.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

2/12/2026 – Centrus Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/11/2026 – Centrus Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Centrus Energy had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $242.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Centrus Energy had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $117.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Centrus Energy was given a new $325.00 price target by Northland Securities.

1/6/2026 – Centrus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.

1/6/2026 – Centrus Energy was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/5/2026 – Centrus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

