Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Short Interest Update

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 621,781 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 29th total of 801,606 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $75.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

