DA Davidson Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $65.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 3.3%

Elastic stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. 1,543,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,018. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 211.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 20,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,531,995.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 431,901 shares in the company, valued at $32,414,170.05. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $341,627.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,359,228 shares in the company, valued at $327,160,061.40. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,828 shares of company stock worth $4,641,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Elastic by 805.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Elastic by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.