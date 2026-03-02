Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,485,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.59% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $230,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.9% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE VSCO opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 2.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.