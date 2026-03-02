Atkore Inc. $ATKR Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.79% of Atkore worth $227,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 59.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $655.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.09 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,895.96. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.