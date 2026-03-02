uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.
QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 373.73% and a negative net margin of 1,492.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $148,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 211,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,700.18. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,353.36. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat consensus on both EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS -$0.56 vs. est. -$0.93; revenue $5.57M vs. est. ~$4.8M), which is a limited near‑term positive for fundamentals. Zacks: uniQure Reports Q4 Loss
- Neutral Sentiment: Company said it held a Type A meeting with FDA and is evaluating Phase III development and plans to request a follow‑up Type B meeting in Q2; this leaves a regulatory path open but timing and design remain uncertain. GlobeNewswire: 2025 Results and Updates
- Negative Sentiment: FDA told uniQure the early‑to‑mid stage data are insufficient to support a marketing application for its brain‑disorder gene therapy and signaled a new randomized trial will be needed for AMT‑130 — the primary catalyst for the sharp share decline. Reuters: FDA tells uniQure data insufficient
- Negative Sentiment: Media reports summarized the FDA stance as a rejection of uniQure’s approval plan and flagged that the company must run a new randomized Phase III trial for AMT‑130, amplifying selling pressure and negative headlines. Benzinga: Stock Plunges After FDA Shocker Blockonomi: FDA Rejects AMT-130 Plan
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities‑fraud class actions alleging misstatements around AMT‑130, increasing legal overhang and potential liability that can weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Newsfile: Faruqi & Faruqi class action reminder PR Newswire: DJS Law Group notice GlobeNewswire: Kessler Topaz filing
- Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating but set a $9 price target (below the prior market level), signaling analyst caution and limited near‑term upside from current levels. Finviz: Cantor Fitzgerald note
uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.
Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
