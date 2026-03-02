Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$57.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Quebecor traded as high as C$57.94 and last traded at C$57.67, with a volume of 310518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.41.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$51.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.85. The firm has a market cap of C$13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quebecor had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

