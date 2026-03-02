Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $692.00 and last traded at $677.4770. Approximately 3,224,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,964,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $658.08.

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical catalyst: U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran (and reports of the Iranian leader’s death) have driven a defensive rotation and lifted Lockheed as investors price higher demand for F‑35s, interceptors and air‑defense systems. Lockheed Martin Stock Hits Record as Iran Conflict Heightens

Geopolitical catalyst: U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran (and reports of the Iranian leader’s death) have driven a defensive rotation and lifted Lockheed as investors price higher demand for F‑35s, interceptors and air‑defense systems. Positive Sentiment: Durable demand / backlogs: Coverage highlights multi‑year, secured backlogs and steady revenue streams from programs like the F‑35 and missiles, supporting a view that the rally could translate into sustained revenue and order flow for LMT. Defense Stocks: Rockets, Radars, and Record Backlogs

Durable demand / backlogs: Coverage highlights multi‑year, secured backlogs and steady revenue streams from programs like the F‑35 and missiles, supporting a view that the rally could translate into sustained revenue and order flow for LMT. Neutral Sentiment: Sector rotation and volume spike: Multiple outlets report heavy flows into defense names (Northrop, RTX, Axon), which can amplify moves in LMT intraday but may be driven by short‑term positioning as well as fundamentals. Northrop Grumman, Axon and RTX lifted most as defense stocks gain on Iran war

Sector rotation and volume spike: Multiple outlets report heavy flows into defense names (Northrop, RTX, Axon), which can amplify moves in LMT intraday but may be driven by short‑term positioning as well as fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings backdrop: Lockheed’s recent quarter showed revenue growth and a large backlog but an EPS miss, which could temper multiple expansion if investors refocus on margins and execution rather than geopolitical tailwinds.

Earnings backdrop: Lockheed’s recent quarter showed revenue growth and a large backlog but an EPS miss, which could temper multiple expansion if investors refocus on margins and execution rather than geopolitical tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: Broader market volatility / oil spike: Rising oil prices and headline risk have driven a market sell‑off in other sectors; prolonged geopolitical shock or supply disruptions could increase macro risk and intermittent profit‑taking in LMT despite defense outperformance. Oil surges and stock futures sink after war in Iran disrupts crude supply

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.

The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.76 and its 200-day moving average is $510.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

