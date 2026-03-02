Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.37 and last traded at $119.38. Approximately 8,139,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,226,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.