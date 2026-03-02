Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,755 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 29th total of 26,349 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
NASDAQ:CEPO remained flat at $10.47 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,172. Cantor Equity Partners has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of -0.23.
Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Cantor Equity Partners
Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank‐check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.
The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.
