Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,755 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 29th total of 26,349 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Cantor Equity Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cantor Equity Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,300,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cantor Equity Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC now owns 2,298,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 412,079 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $21,234,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,690,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Cantor Equity Partners by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 970,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 799,533 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CEPO remained flat at $10.47 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,172. Cantor Equity Partners has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of -0.23.

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank‐check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.