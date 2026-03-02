Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 20,121,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 31,175,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,737 shares of company stock worth $2,922,209. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after buying an additional 2,597,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $409,374,000 after buying an additional 2,418,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 1,918,852 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.