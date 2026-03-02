iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT) Short Interest Update

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 294 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 29th total of 218 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 1.42% of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QNXT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.86. 1,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433. iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.47.

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (QNXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 index. The fund seeks to follow an index of the 31st to 100th largest Nasdaq-100 Index companies by market-cap. The funds holdings are weighted by market-cap QNXT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

