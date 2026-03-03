Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,517 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the January 29th total of 35,034 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 132,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%
NMAI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.76. 105,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,554. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE: NMAI) is a closed-end investment fund managed by Nuveen, a global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund employs an actively managed, diversified approach across multiple asset classes, leveraging Nuveen’s extensive research and portfolio management infrastructure.
The fund’s investment strategy centers on allocating assets among a broad range of income-producing instruments.
