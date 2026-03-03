Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,517 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the January 29th total of 35,034 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 132,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

NMAI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.76. 105,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,554. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 85.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 187,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE: NMAI) is a closed-end investment fund managed by Nuveen, a global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund employs an actively managed, diversified approach across multiple asset classes, leveraging Nuveen’s extensive research and portfolio management infrastructure.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on allocating assets among a broad range of income-producing instruments.

