NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 274250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of NowVertical Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NowVertical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 3.82.

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

