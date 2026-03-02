Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 37,412,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 39,479,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,272,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,032. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,676,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,165,000 after buying an additional 2,312,899 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,170,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer Aviation by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,773,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,717,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.