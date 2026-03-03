Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,437 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the January 29th total of 2,687 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Monday. 2,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.