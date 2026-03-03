Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,437 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the January 29th total of 2,687 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Monday. 2,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Oxbridge Re
