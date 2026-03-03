ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.4120, with a volume of 839650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Erste Group Bank raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ENI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 65.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

