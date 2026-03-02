Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Short Interest Update

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,609 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 29th total of 9,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Performance

ISWN stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

